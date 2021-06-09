UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 77 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:15 AM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) Pakistan reported 77 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1, 118 new positive cases of Coronavirus took place in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 43,900 tests were conducted in a day and positivity ratio remained 2.54 per cent.

