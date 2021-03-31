UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 78 More Lives In Pakistan Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:27 AM

COVID-19 claims 78 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

The death toll due to COVID-19 pandemic has now reached 14,434 while the number of active cases is 50,397.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Pakistan reported 78 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, 4,757 new positive cases have been reported in the country after conducting tests of 43,965 people during the same period.

The death toll due to COVID-19 pandemic has now reached 14,434 while the number of active cases is 50,397.

As many as 603,126 patients stand recovered from the disease.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Same From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 127.86 million

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

12 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

11 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.