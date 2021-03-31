COVID-19 claims 78 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The death toll due to COVID-19 pandemic has now reached 14,434 while the number of active cases is 50,397.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Pakistan reported 78 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, 4,757 new positive cases have been reported in the country after conducting tests of 43,965 people during the same period.

As many as 603,126 patients stand recovered from the disease.

