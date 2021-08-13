COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2021) Pakistan reported 79 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 4,619 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

The officials conducted as many as 59,504 tests and positivity ratio remained 7.76 per cent.

The death toll due to pandemic has now reached 24,266.

According to a local tv report, even toddlers are being infected with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in Lahore as the number of cases is rapidly increasing in Punjab’s provincial capital.

The fourth wave of the pandemic was spreading rapidly in Punjab, especially in Lahore, where five more children were diagnosed with the Delta variant, the Children’s Hospital Lahore confirmed.

Professor Saleem said that three to four children are being admitted to the hospital on daily basis with Delta variant infection. The health department did not make any decision so far to vaccinate the children against the COVID-19, said sources.

Meanwhile, so far 305 infections of Delta variant have been reported in Punjab, said the provincial health ministry.

