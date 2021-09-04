UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 79 More Lives In Pakistan In 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:35 AM

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan in 24 hours

The Official figures showe that 3, 980 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 79 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed 3, 980 new cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country during the same period.

As many as 64,053 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 6. 21 per cent.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that thirty-five percent of national eligible population has received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine.

Giving a privince wise break up in his tweets on Wednesday, he said sixty nine percent population in Islamabad has received vaccine dose, fifty one percent in Azad Kashmir, thirty nine percent in Gilgit Baltistan, thirty seven percent in Punjab, thirty five percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thirty two percent in Sindh and twelve percent in Balochistan.

The Minister for Planning said that single day vaccination crossed one and a half million mark for the first time yesterday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reasons to Get Your Hands on vivo Y53s:

Reasons to Get Your Hands on vivo Y53s:

28 seconds ago
 Get yourself a realme C25s – The Best Phone in t ..

Get yourself a realme C25s – The Best Phone in the 20K Price Range

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad police set up first dispute resolution c ..

Islamabad police set up first dispute resolution council

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Beijing

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.