COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan in 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 79 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed 3, 980 new cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country during the same period.

As many as 64,053 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 6. 21 per cent.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that thirty-five percent of national eligible population has received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine.

Giving a privince wise break up in his tweets on Wednesday, he said sixty nine percent population in Islamabad has received vaccine dose, fifty one percent in Azad Kashmir, thirty nine percent in Gilgit Baltistan, thirty seven percent in Punjab, thirty five percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thirty two percent in Sindh and twelve percent in Balochistan.

The Minister for Planning said that single day vaccination crossed one and a half million mark for the first time yesterday.