COVID-19 claims 8 lives with 107 new cases in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The deadly coronavirus claimed eight more lives of the patients while 107 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to a handout issued by the district administration here on Monday, 98 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district while nine belonged to other districts.

The district administration informed that 20 positive cases were reported from Potohar Town, 20 Rawalpindi Cantt, 31 Rawal Town,19 Gujar Khan, four Taxila, three Kahuta and one from Kalarsyeda.

"Presently 27 patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,12 Benazir Bhutto Hospital, six Red Crescent, 40 Institute of Urology, two Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust,three Hearts international Hospital and one in Institute of Cardiology who were being provided the best health care facilities."