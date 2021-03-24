UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 8 Lives With 131 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 8 lives with 131 new cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :With an increase of 131 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the total number has reached 16,682 including 15,231 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1,451 from other districts.

According to a daily situation report issued by the district administration here on Wednesday, 14,390 patients tested positive results were discharged after recovery while 1,361 were quarantined at homes.

"Presently 193 confirmed patients are admitted to various facilities of the city including 13 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 23 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 56 in Institute of Urology, 13 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, and one in Hearts International Hospital," the report added.

The report said 915 patients had been died due to this deadly disease including 705 from Rawalpindi and 210 from other districts so far, adding eight more deaths of the victims were reported during last 24 hours with six belonged to Rawalpindi and two others.

