COVID-19 Claims 8 More Lives, Infects 1348 Others

Thu 26th November 2020

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that eight more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,864 and 1,348 new cases emerged when 12,159 samples were tested raising the tally to 167,381

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that eight more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,864 and 1,348 new cases emerged when 12,159 samples were tested raising the tally to 167,381.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that eight more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,864 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,159 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,348 new cases that constituted 11 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,929,972 tests have been conducted against which 167,381 cases were detected, of them 88 per cent or 147,564 patients have recovered, including 607 overnight.

According to Murad Ali Shah, currently 16,953 patients are under treatment, of them 16,226 are in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 714 at different hospitals.

The condition of 614 patients is stated to be critical, including 58 shifted to ventilators.

The CM said that out of 1348 new cases, 933 have been detected from Karachi, including 343 from South, 338 East, 92 Central, 83 Malir, 52 Korangi and 25 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 106 cases, Badin 73, Jamshoro 31, Shaheed Benazirabad 26, Sanghar 21, Matiari 16, Umerkot 13, Sujawal nine, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur eight each, Naushehroferoze seven, Ghotki six, Khairpur and Thatta three each, Dadu and Tando Mohammad Khan two each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

