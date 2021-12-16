UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 8 More Lives, Infects 149 Others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,648 while 149 new cases emerged when 10,327 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Thursday.

He added that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,648 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 10,327 samples were tested which detected 149 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,931,936 tests have been conducted against which 477,610 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,839 patients have recovered, including 74 overnight.

The CM said currently 4,123 patients were under treatment, of them 3,962 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 139 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 149 new cases, 28 have been detected from Karachi, including 16 from East, 4 Korangi and South each, 2 Central, 1 Malir and West each. Hyderabad has 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Thatta 11, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari 10 each, Mirpurkhas 9, Sujawal 8, Larkana, Tharparkar and Tando Allahyar 4 each, Dadu, Umerkot and Nausheroferoze 3 each, Badin and Sanghar 2 each, Khairpur and Kashmore 1 each.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 26,251,147 vaccinations have been administered upto December 14th, and added during the last 24 hours 171,644 vaccines were inoculated - in total 26,422,791 vaccines have administered which constituted 48.20 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

