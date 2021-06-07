UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 8 More Patients, Infects 707 Others

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:04 PM

COVID-19 claims 8 more patients, infects 707 others

As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,144 and 707 new cases emerged when 15,115 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,144 and 707 new cases emerged when 15,115 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,144 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,115 samples were tested which detected 707 cases that constituted 4.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,209,547 tests have been conducted against which 324,518 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 295,504 patients have recovered, including 668 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,870 patients were under treatment, of them 22,980 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 865 at different hospitals.

The condition of 815 patients were stated to be critical, including 80 shifted to ventilators, he added.

According to the statement, out of 707 new cases, 375 have been detected from Karachi, including 139 from East, 115 Central, 52 Korangi, 34 South, 29 Malir and 6 West. Hyderabad has 31, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Badin 22, Shikarpur 21, Kamber 18, Sanghar 17, Larkana, Thatta and Sujawal 15 each, Dadu and Tando Allahyar 14 each, Kashmore 13, Nausheroferoze 12, Ghotki and Umerkot 9 each, Jacobabad, Matiari, Tharparkar and Jamshoro 8 each, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas 4 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

