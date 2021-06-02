COVID-19 claims 80 lives, infects 1,843 more people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 55,052 with 1,843 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,047 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighty corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 70 of whom were under treatment in hospital and ten out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 80 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 24 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,367 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.9 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 35 percent, Lahore 32 percent, Bahawalpur 36 percent and Multan 69 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 35 percent, Swabi 34 percent, Karachi 36 percent and Multan 48 percent.

Around 446 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

Some 47,183 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,284 in Sindh, 21,889 in Punjab, 7,699 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,023 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,414 in Balochistan, 307 in GB, and 567 in AJK.

Around 848,685 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 924,667 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,287, Balochistan 25,295, GB 5,600, ICT 81,357, KP 133,124, Punjab 340,557 and Sindh 319,447.

About 20,930 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,051 have perished in Sindh among nine of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Tuesday.

10,084 in Punjab had died with 45 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 38 of them died in the hospital and seven out of the hospital.

4,095 in KP where 16 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 763 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Tuesday, 282 in Balochistan among two of them died in the hospital on Tuesday, 107 in GB and 548 in AJK among four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 13,316,397 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,088 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.