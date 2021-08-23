COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23th, 2021) Pakistan reported 80 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The NCOC data showed that, 53,881 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained seven per cent.

People in all big cities were not following COVID protocols in the markets and in the streets of Mohalla.