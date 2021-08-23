UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 80 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:30 AM

The National Command and Operation Centre says that 3772 new cases of Coronaviruses have surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23th, 2021) Pakistan reported 80 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The figures shares by National Command and Operation Centre showed that as many as 3,772 new positive cases emerged in the country in a single day.

The NCOC data showed that, 53,881 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained seven per cent.

People in all big cities were not following COVID protocols in the markets and in the streets of Mohalla.

