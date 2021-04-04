Covid-19 claims 81 lives, infects 5,020 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 60,072 with 5,020 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,367 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighty one coronavirus patients have died during past 24 hours, 74 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 81 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 24 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 70 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 54 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent and Lahore 65 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swat 71 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 70 percent and Gujrat 78 percent.

Around 422 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 55,605 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 9,347 in Sindh, 27,914 in Punjab, 8,681 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,498 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 938 in Balochistan, 389 in GB, and 838 in AJK.

Around 613,058 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 687,908 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 13,321, Balochistan 19,734, GB 5,052, ICT 60,911, KP 91,439, Punjab 231,073 and Sindh 266,378.

About 14,778 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,509 have perished in Sindh among two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital in past 24 hours.

6,572 in Punjab had died with 49 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 43 of them in the hospital and six out of hospital. 2,440 in KP where 23 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 579 in ICT among five of them died in hospital on Saturday, 211 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 364 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 10,403,335 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,288 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.