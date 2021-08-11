COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The statistics shared by National Command and Operation Centre show that 4,856 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2021) Pakistan reported 81 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours in Pakistan.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 64,690 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained seven point five zero percent.

The number of total deaths due to the Coronavirus pandemic has reached 24,085.

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued special instructions for managing Muharram-ul-Harram activities with proper COVID-19 SOPs to contain spread of the disease.

The NCOC guidelines underline that all Muharram gatherings and processions would be held in ventilated and open spaces under COVID-19 SOPs.

It clearly stated that private gatherings would be discouraged in homes.

The Corona SOPs would be prominently displayed during rallies and processions throughout Muharram.