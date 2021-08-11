UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 81 More Lives In Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:29 AM

COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

The statistics shared by National Command and Operation Centre show that 4,856 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2021) Pakistan reported 81 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours in Pakistan.

The Official figures showed that 4,856 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 64,690 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained seven point five zero percent.

The number of total deaths due to the Coronavirus pandemic has reached 24,085.

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued special instructions for managing Muharram-ul-Harram activities with proper COVID-19 SOPs to contain spread of the disease.

The NCOC guidelines underline that all Muharram gatherings and processions would be held in ventilated and open spaces under COVID-19 SOPs.

It clearly stated that private gatherings would be discouraged in homes.

The Corona SOPs would be prominently displayed during rallies and processions throughout Muharram.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same All Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

[Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation ..

[Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation Is About To Unfold

34 minutes ago
 Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smart ..

Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smartphone innovation

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic duri ..

Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic during H2 2021

49 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Nations should heed UN’s dire climate ..

UAE Press: Nations should heed UN’s dire climate forecast

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.