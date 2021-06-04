UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 83 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:24 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 83 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 52,859 tests were carried out over the last twenty four hours. The vaccination campaign is continuing smoothly with 7,953,574 doses administered so far.

The Federal and provincial government reopened all educational institutions including the university after the Covid-19 cases declined in the country. However, strict surveillance is being made to check Covid-19 protocols at schools, colleges and universities. The teachers’ vaccination is underway for the safety of the children.

