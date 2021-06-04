Covid-19 claims 83 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 83 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Federal and provincial government reopened all educational institutions including the university after the Covid-19 cases declined in the country. However, strict surveillance is being made to check Covid-19 protocols at schools, colleges and universities. The teachers’ vaccination is underway for the safety of the children.