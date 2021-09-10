UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 83 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

The NCOC data shows that 3,689 positive cases were reported in the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) Pakistan reported 83 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 3,689 positive cases were reported in the country during the same period. It showed that as many as 61,128 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ration remained six point zero three per cent. 5,362 patients are on critical care.

On other hands, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said more than twenty million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

In his tweets today, he said that fifty million people have received at least one dose of anti covid vaccine. The Minister said we had set a daunting target of vaccinating seventy million people by the end of this year.

He expressed the confidence to surpass the target.

