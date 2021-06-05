UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 84 Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:07 AM

The Official figures show that 1923 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrudPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2021) Pakistan reported 84 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1923 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

In a statement, National Command and Operation Centre said that 50,393 tests were carried out during this period showing positivity ratio of 3.81 per cent.

The death toll due to pandemic reached 21,189.

