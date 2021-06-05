COVID-19 claims 84 lives, infects 1,923 more people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 48,937 with 1,923 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,380 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighty-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 74 of whom were under treatment in hospital and ten out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 84 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 33 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,452 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.81 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 28 percent, Lahore 30 percent, Bahawalpur 36 percent and Multan 59 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad 40 percent, Gujranwala 31 percent, Karachi 34 percent and Multan 37 percent.

Around 424 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Baluchistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 50,393 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 14,937 in Sindh, 21,390 in Punjab, 8,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,331 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,652 in Baluchistan, 331 in GB, and 674 in AJK.

Around 860,385 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 930,511 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,456, Baluchistan 25,589, GB 5,629, ICT 81,626, KP 134,072, Punjab 341,789 and Sindh 322,350.

About 21,189 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,105 have perished in Sindh among 16 of them died in hospital on Friday.

10,241 in Punjab had died with 57 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 47 of them died in the hospital and ten out of the hospital.

4,135 in KP where ten of them died in hospital on Friday, 763 in ICT, 287 in Baluchistan, 107 in GB and 551 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 13,471,172 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,734 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.