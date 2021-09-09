COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The NCOC data shows that 4, 062 positive cases of the infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) Pakistan reported 84 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

As many as 63,161 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 6.43 per cent.

The death toll from the pandemic has now reached 26,497.

Speaking in a panel discussion on “Mitigating the Impact of COVID-19 on Democracy” in 5th Speakers' Conference jointly organized by Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations in Vienna, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said that the entire world has praised Pakistan’s strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qasim Khan Suri said the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a health and economic emergency but also a crisis for democracy, human rights, and governance that could undermine or cause collapse of fragile democracies.

He said Pakistan is seriously concerned on COVID-19 related negative propaganda, stereotyping and discrimination against minorities in some regions and countries around the world.

The Deputy Speaker said the spread of disinformation also poses a serious threat to democracy and one of its prime consequences is rising Islamophobia.

He praised the role of the judiciary and media in Pakistan towards strengthening constitutional guarantees and promoting democratic values.

Qasim Khan Suri further said that in order to comply with its international obligations, Pakistan is formulating the second phase of the National Action Plan on Human Rights for protection of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of all segments of society.