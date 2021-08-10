UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 86 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:19 PM

COVID-19 claims 86 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The official figures shared by NCOC say that 3,884 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) Pakistan reported 86 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The data shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that 3,884 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period. The Centre said that 49,506 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 7.84 percent.

The number of total deaths due to the Coronavirus pandemic reached 24,004.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 84,427.

Overall 16,551,440 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 49,506 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 401,790 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 365,824 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 149,056 cases. Islamabad, 91,217, Balochistan, 31,234, AJK, 27,507 and GB have reported 8,876 new infections, so far.

On Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan had said that masses can get a second dose of the Covid vaccine anytime after the minimum time interval has passed

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Punjab Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan stands for peace: Fawad

Pakistan stands for peace: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 2,641 more cases of COVID-19 varia ..

S.Korea reports 2,641 more cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

2 minutes ago
 Peru's New Prime Minister Under Investigation for ..

Peru's New Prime Minister Under Investigation for Money Laundering - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Help US With Starliner Spacecraft ..

Russia Ready to Help US With Starliner Spacecraft Repairs - Source

2 minutes ago
 China's Hubei reports 15 locally transmitted confi ..

China's Hubei reports 15 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 SoftBank Group Q1 net profit down 39% on-year

SoftBank Group Q1 net profit down 39% on-year

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.