COVID-19 claims 86 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The official figures shared by NCOC say that 3,884 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

The number of total deaths due to the Coronavirus pandemic reached 24,004.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 84,427.

Overall 16,551,440 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 49,506 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 401,790 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 365,824 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 149,056 cases. Islamabad, 91,217, Balochistan, 31,234, AJK, 27,507 and GB have reported 8,876 new infections, so far.

On Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan had said that masses can get a second dose of the Covid vaccine anytime after the minimum time interval has passed