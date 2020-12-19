UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 87 Deaths During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Sat 19th December 2020

The sources say that 3, 179 people tested COVID-19 during positive during this period after tests of 48, 075.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 87 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that 3, 179 people tested COVID-19 positive during this period after tests of 48, 075 people. The figure of active COVID cases in the country was 40,922 while 404,501 people were recovered from the virus.

However, there is a good news for the Pakistanis as a Pakistani-born-Canadian national introduced an instant COVID-19 diagnostic test using a smartphone. .

Pakistan High Commission to Canada congratulated Dr. Naqeeb Khalid for this invention.

Talking to Dr. Naqeeb Khalid, the high commissioner said the idea of a Covid test being displayed and communicated by the smartphone was laudable.

He hoped such a quick, hassle-free, accessible and affordable invention would be of immense help to the humanity in overcoming the current pandemic and fighting viruses causing tropical diseases such as dengue.

Raza Bashir Tarar hoped that clinical trials of the innovation would prove its efficacy for the COVID-19 test and pave the way for necessary approvals before put to use at the mass level.

Dr Naqeeb Khalid who graduated from King Edward Medical University in 1983 before acquiring experience in invention of medical devices and systems, told the High Commissioner that his innovation is based on a digital platform that displays the result instantly on any smartphone and can also communicate or store the results along with time and GPS information.

A smartphone App will be available for download from the AppStore.

He said instant, accurate and low-cost testing that does not rely on laboratory testing is essential in containing the pandemic and together with vaccines, we can control the COVID-19 outbreak and return our lives and economies to normal.

