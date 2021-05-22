COVID-19 claims 88 more deaths during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 4, 007 cases reported in the country during the same 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) Pakistan reported 88 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 4, 007 cases reported in the country during the same 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 62,238 tests were carried out during this period showing positivity ratio of 6.43 per cent. The tally of deaths in the country now stands 20,171.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also announced Vaccination Policy for Pakistanis Working abroad on Work Visa, Students Studying Abroad (study visa) & Registered Seafarers.

According to the details issued by NCOC, all Pakistanis over 18 years, who have got work visa for the first time, or already working abroad and have come back on leave or for any reason can get vaccinated as per following procedure.

They must walk-in to any CVC, show passport, visa or iqama to CVC staff. The CVC staff will check passport and visa / iqama, make data entry and administer vaccine.