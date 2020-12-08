Covid-19 claims 89 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that 2,885 new cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 89 more deaths due to Covid-19 over last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 2,885 people were tested positive during the last twenty-four hours after conducting the tests of 33,610 people.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 370,474. There are now 44,218 active cases in the country.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik jointly chaired an emergency meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in Lahore after a rapid increase in the cases.

The meeting reviewed, in detail, the situation regarding the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city and issued directives to health authorities to immediately operationalize 300 high-dependency beds for serious patients at the Expo Center.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Nabil Awan said that the Health Department has issued directions to medical superintendents of Services, Jinnah and General hospitals to operationalize the high-dependency units (HDUs) and intensive care units (ICUs) at the same emergency level as these were functioning in June 2020.