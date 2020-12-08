UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims 89 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:15 AM

Covid-19 claims 89 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The official sources say that 2,885 new cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 89 more deaths due to Covid-19 over last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 2,885 people were tested positive during the last twenty-four hours after conducting the tests of 33,610 people.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 370,474. There are now 44,218 active cases in the country.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik jointly chaired an emergency meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in Lahore after a rapid increase in the cases.

The meeting reviewed, in detail, the situation regarding the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city and issued directives to health authorities to immediately operationalize 300 high-dependency beds for serious patients at the Expo Center.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Nabil Awan said that the Health Department has issued directions to medical superintendents of Services, Jinnah and General hospitals to operationalize the high-dependency units (HDUs) and intensive care units (ICUs) at the same emergency level as these were functioning in June 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Rashid Same June 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared p ..

3 minutes ago

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

29 minutes ago

Islamic Advisory Group Reiterates Commitment to Po ..

1 hour ago

Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

1 hour ago

Escape to Dubai this winter and enjoy a free hotel ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Gitex shows why UAE is the world’s fa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.