UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 9 Lives In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:01 PM

COVID-19 claims 9 lives in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Nine Coronavirus patients died at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during the last 48 hours.

According to the spokesperson, 9 patients including 6 women and 3 men died during the last 48 hours while 17 new COVID-19 positive cases were admitted to ATH.

At present, 72 Coronavirus patients are under treatment in the hospital, where 16 patients were in COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition.

Health department Abbottabad disclosed that the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 4901, the number of recovered patients reached 4311, active cases were 352 who were admitted to the various hospital of the district while 194 COVID-19 victims had been expired.

In the district, the 65416 Coronavirus tests were conducted, out of which 58919 were negative, 4823 positive, while 702 awaited.

The district health department also conducted COVID-19 sampling of educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened. The total number of tests conducted was 17292, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 730. The number of teachers screened for COVID-19 were 4244, the number of students screened 13017.

The district administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 593 places.

In the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus, the district administration and the police have chalked out a comprehensive strategy to cope with the outbreak and enforce SOPs.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Died Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of illegal assets case aga ..

33 minutes ago

Iran Bans Travel Abroad for 20 Citizens Involved i ..

33 minutes ago

UN Says Following With Concern Shelling Between Ta ..

33 minutes ago

NATO Headquarters Confirms Start of 'Orderly' With ..

33 minutes ago

UPDATE - Turkish Foreign Minister Says Greek Cypri ..

33 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Organize Joint Bor ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.