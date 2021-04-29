COVID-19 claims 9 lives in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Nine Coronavirus patients died at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during the last 48 hours.

According to the spokesperson, 9 patients including 6 women and 3 men died during the last 48 hours while 17 new COVID-19 positive cases were admitted to ATH.

At present, 72 Coronavirus patients are under treatment in the hospital, where 16 patients were in COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition.

Health department Abbottabad disclosed that the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 4901, the number of recovered patients reached 4311, active cases were 352 who were admitted to the various hospital of the district while 194 COVID-19 victims had been expired.

In the district, the 65416 Coronavirus tests were conducted, out of which 58919 were negative, 4823 positive, while 702 awaited.

The district health department also conducted COVID-19 sampling of educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened. The total number of tests conducted was 17292, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 730. The number of teachers screened for COVID-19 were 4244, the number of students screened 13017.

The district administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 593 places.

In the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus, the district administration and the police have chalked out a comprehensive strategy to cope with the outbreak and enforce SOPs.