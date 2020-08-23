COVID-19 claims 9 lives, infects 319 others : CM Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has claimed nine more lives lifting death toll to 2367 and infected 319 others raising the tally to 128284.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

The CM Sindh said that nine more patients lost their lives while struggling against COVID-19 lifting the death toll to 2367 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 319 new cases of Coronavirus emerged when 9027 samples were tested that constituted four percent current detection rate. So far 953027 samples have been conducted which detected 128284 cases that came to overall 13 detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 771 patients have recovered overnight and so far 121915 patients have recovered that constituted 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM Sindh said that currently 4002 patients were under treatment, of them 3677 in home isolation, seven at Isolation Centers and 318 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, of them 31 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh, out of 319 new cases, 160 have been detected from Karachi, including 71 from South, 59 East, 15 Central, eight Korangi, six Malir and one West.

He said that Dadu has 26 cases, Hyderabad 19, Kambar 15, Sanghar 13, Thatta 10, Khairpur nine, Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro seven each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad five each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Mohammad Khan, Ghotki and Sujawal four each, Badin and Umerkot three each, Naushehroferoze two, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur one each.