COVID-19 claims 9 lives, infects 473, including 293 in Karachi: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the COVOD-19 has started hitting new highs again by claiming nine lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2620 and 473 new cases emerged when 11,504 samples were tested raising the tally to 145,238.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that on April 9, 2020 we had nine deaths stemming from coronavirus and today after over five months again we have nine deaths lifting the death toll to 2,620 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,504 samples were tested against which 473 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 4.1 percent current detection rate. "Our detection rate has started increasing from 2 percent to over four percent which needed to be contained," he said and added so far 1,628,450 tests have been conducted which detected 145,238 cases, of them 95 percent or 138,346 patients have recovered.

The CM Sindh said that currently 4272 patients were under treatment, of them 4,044 were in home isolation, one at isolation centers and 227 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 165 patients was stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, out of 473 new, 293 have been detected from Karachi, including 109 from East, 99 South, 32 Central, 21 Malir, 17 korangi, and 15 West.

Hyderabad has 35 cases, Dadu nine, Sukkur seven, Badin and Mirpurkhas six each, Ghotki five, Matiari four, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan, and Thatta three each, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar two each.

The chief minister warned the people of Sindh and said that COVID -19 was again increasing because our people were not following the SOPs. "For God sake be careful, protect yourself and your families," he urged people of the province.