Covid-19 claims 9 lives with 267 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,168,395 people including 39,697 health workers and 2,128,698 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the coronavirus across the district while nine people had lost battle of life during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Saturday, 267 more Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 33,178 in the district.

As per the latest data,39 cases were reported from Rawal Town,33 from Potohar town,62 from Rawalpindi Cantt,10 from Gujar Khan,from, 38 from Kalar Syeda, 18 from Kotli sattian,13 from Murree, 4 from Islamabad, 3 from Taxila, 2 from AJK, and one each from KPK, Lahore and Mandi Bahuddin.

"Presently 205 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 28 in Holy Family Hospital, 40 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 82 in Institute of Urology, 39 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 6 in Bilal hospital, 4 in Hearts International hospital, 3 in District headquarters hospital, 2 in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and one in Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority said that so far 29,659 patients were discharged after recovery while eight patients were on ventilators in critical condition,106 stable and 91 on oxygen. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 6.84 per cent in the district, it added.