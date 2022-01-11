COVID-19 claims 9 more lives, infects 1,347 others, 40 more cases of Omicron detected in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the infection rate of COVID-19 and Omicron variants have started increasing day by day which have been recorded at 11.1 percent and 95 percent respectively.

"Since August 11, 2021, today we have the highest number of 1,347 cases detected through 12,114 PCR tests while Karachi has shown a 20 per cent detection rate," said a statement.

The chief minister, sharing a daily report, said that 42 samples were tested against which 40 more cases of Omicron variant were detected lifting the tally to 407. "The current detection rate of the Omicron variant constitutes 95 percent," he said.

Giving details of the COVID cases, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that unfortunately nine more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,691 that came to 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,114 samples were tested which detected 1,347 cases that constitute 11.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,282,201 tests have been conducted against which 488,637 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 469,208 patients have recovered, including 286 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 11,738 patients were under treatment, of them 11,452 were in home isolation, 122 at isolation centers and 164 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 158 patients was stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh, out of 1,347 new cases, 1200 have been detected from Karachi that constituted a 20 percent detection rate.

He added that 440 cases have been detected from District East, 363 South, 210 Central, 90 Korangi, 73 West and 24 Malir.

The CM said that Hyderabad has 44 new cases, Jamshoro 14, Matiari 12, Thatta 10, Sanghar and Sujawal 8 each, Mirpurkhas 7, Tando Muhammad Khan 6, Umerkot 5, Tando Allahyar 3, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad and Kashmore 2 each, Dadu, Nausheroferoze and Khairpur 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM Sindh said that 30,753,195 vaccinations have been administered up to January 9, and added during the last 24 hours 176,417 vaccines were inoculated - in total 30,929,612 vaccines have administered which constituted 55.97 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs strictly and responsibly.