UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 9 More Lives, Infects 243 Others: CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

COVID-19 claims 9 more lives, infects 243 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing COVID-19 situation in the province has said that virus claimed nine more lives lifting the death toll to 2431and infected 243 others raising the tally to 126425.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Monday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that nine more people lost their lives while struggling against Coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2331 that came to 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 6699 samples were tested against which 243 new cases were detected that constituted four percent detection rate.

He added that so far 898,229 tests have been conducted against which 14 percent or 126425 cases were detected all over Sindh, of them 95 percent patients or 119,849 have recovered, including 277 overnight.

According to the statement currently 4245 patients are under treatment, including 3844 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 394 in different hospitals. The condition of 247 patients is stated to be critical, including 34 have been put on the ventilators.

The CM Sindh said that out of 243 new cases, 102 have been detected from Karachi. They include 44 from East, 18 Central, 17 Malir, 13 Korangi, five South and five from West.

Jamshoro has 14 new cases, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar nine each, Mirpurkhas seve, dadu, Hyderabad and Sukkur six each, Qamabar, Naushehroferoze, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot five each, Matiari four, Khairpur three, Larkana two and Ghotki one case.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

21 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

36 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

36 minutes ago

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

36 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

36 minutes ago

Court issues notice to Shehbaz, Maryam on plea aga ..

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.