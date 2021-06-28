COVID-19 claims 9 more lives, infects 431 others

As many as nine more patients of coronavirus died overnight raising the death toll to 5,427 and 431 new cases emerged when 11,419 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as nine more patients of coronavirus died overnight raising the death toll to 5,427 and 431 new cases emerged when 11,419 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that nine more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives raising the death toll to 5,427 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 11,419 samples were tested which detected 431 cases that constituted 3.8 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 4,480,601 tests have been conducted against which 336,490 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.7 percent or 311,779 patients have recovered, including 405 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,284 patients were under treatment, of them 18,615 were in home isolation, 608 at different hospitals and 61 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 553 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 431 new cases, 229 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 111, Karachi South 54, Central 34, Korangi 29, Malir 9 West 7. Thatta has 24, Badin 23, Hyderabad and Matiari 15 each, Tando Allahyar 14, Dadu 13, NausheroFeroze and Sanghar 10 each, Shaheed Benazirabad eight, Tando Muhammad Khan seven, Tharparkr, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas five each, Larkan two, Ghotki and Sujwal one each. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.