Covid-19 claims 9 more lives, positive cases show slight uptick: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Thursday was recorded 23,270 with 637 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 316 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Nine corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, eight of the deceased were under treatment in different hospitals and one of them died in their respective quarantines or home, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

There were 1,156 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.30 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 15 percent, Peshawar 18 percent, Lahore 11 percent, and Multan 32 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 26 percent, Faisalabad 15 percent, Sargodha 31 percent, and Multan 33 percent.

Around 126 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 48,882 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 18,658 in Sindh, 16,422 in Punjab, 9,697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,892 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 637 in Balochistan, 362 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 214 in AJK.

Around 1,226,906 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,278,751 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,498, Balochistan 33,368, GB 10,398, ICT 107,223, KP 178,846, Punjab 441,493 and Sindh 472,925.

About 28,575 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,599 people perished in Sindh, four of them perished out of the hospital and one out of the hospital on Wednesday.

In Punjab, some 12,962 deaths occurred across the province due to Covid-19. Four of the infected people died out of the hospital in the past 24 hours.

As many as 5,782 people expired in KP, four of them died in hospitals on Wednesday, 947 individuals died in ICT, 358 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 741 people died in AJK.

A total of 21,280,406 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 1,197 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.