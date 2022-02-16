COVID-19 claims 9 more patients, infects 1013 others

As many as nine more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,009 and 1013 new cases emerged when 16,133 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as nine more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,009 and 1013 new cases emerged when 16,133 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that nine more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,009 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Shah said 16,133 samples were tested which detected 1,013 cases that constituted 6.3 percent current detection rate and added that so far 7,793,133 tests have been conducted against which 557,658 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.8 percent or 507,349 patients have recovered, including 649 overnight.

The CM said that currently 43,313 patients were under treatment; of them 43,041 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 256 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 231 patients was stated to be critical, including 20 shifted to ventilators.

According to statement, out of 1,013 new cases 438 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics Hyderabad 326, South Karachi 167, Malir 154, East Karachi 52, Tharparkar 29, Sukhar 27, Korangi 25, Jacobabad & Central Karachi 24 each, Ghotki 18, West Karachi 16, Sanghar 14, Thatto, Tando Allahyar & Sujawal 13 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 12, Larkano & Matiari 11 each, Badin & Mirpurkhas 9 each, Khairpur & Jam Shoro 8 each, Kashmore 7, Shikarpur 6, Qambar & Umarkot 5 each, Nawab Shah 3, Dadu and Noushehro Feroz one each new covid cases reported.

The report stated that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 409,027 covid vaccines have been given, while 44,722,677 or 82.97% vaccines have been vaccinated till February 15.