UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 9 More Patients, Infects 1,152 Others

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

COVID-19 claims 9 more patients, infects 1,152 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 9 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,812 and 1,152 new cases emerged when 17,361 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 9 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,812 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 17,361 samples were tested which detected 1,152 cases that constituted 6.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,506,131 tests have been conducted against which 429,268 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.8 percent or 372,727 patients have recovered, including 928 overnight.

The CM said that currently 49,729 patients were under treatment, of them 48,685 were in home isolation, 39 at isolation centers and 1,005 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 892 patients was stated to be critical, including 78 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,152 new cases, 497 have been detected from Karachi, including 198 from East, 121 Central, 65 South, 51 Malir, 36 West and 26 Korangi.

Hyderabad has 151, Badin 50, Sanghar 46, Tharparkar 41, Shaheed Benazirabad 34, Kamber 33, Jamshoro and Matiari 32 each, Nausheroferoze 30, Khairpur 27, Sukkur 18, Kashmore and Sujawal 17 each, Mirpurkhas and Shikarpur 15 each, Tando Allahyar 13, Ghotki 12, Umerkot 11, Dadu 10, Jacobabad 8, Larkana 4, Thatta 3 and Tando Muhammad Khan 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions of Muslim League

9 minutes ago
 SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through servic ..

SEHA inaugurates new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in Al Aamerah

23 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on sidelines of Baghdad Conferen ..

38 minutes ago
 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married n ..

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month

43 minutes ago
 Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Z ..

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.