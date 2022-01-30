UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 9 More Patients, Infects 1,599 Others

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 08:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 9 more patients, infects 1,599 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 9 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,821 and 1,599 new cases emerged when 12,644 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 9 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,821 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 12,644 samples were tested which detected 1,599 cases that constituted 12.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,564,786 tests have been conducted against which 539,261 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.4 percent or 487,558 patients have recovered, including 894 overnight.

The CM said that currently 43,882 patients were under treatment, of them 43,404 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 438 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 385 patients was stated to be critical, including 25 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,599 new cases, 1,109 have been detected from Karachi, including 455 from East, 266 Central, 242 South, 95 Korangi, 27 Malir and 24 West. Hyderabad has 235, Jamshoro 49, Umerkot 19, Tando Muhammad Khan 18, Badin, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas 16 each, Larkana and Tharparkar 12 each, Sanghar and Matiari 11 each, Sujawal and Thatta 9 each, Ghotki 5, Dadu 4, Shaheed Benazirabad 3, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Kashmore 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 34,270,530 vaccinations have been administered up to January 28th, and added during the last 24 hours 145,955 vaccines were inoculated - in total 34,416,485 vaccines have administered which constituted 61.90 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

>