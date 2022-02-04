COVID-19 claims 9 more patients, infects 1,952 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 9 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,878 and 1,952 new cases emerged when 17,094 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that 9 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,878 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Shah said that 17,094 samples were tested which detected 1,952 cases that constituted 11.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,639,722 tests have been conducted against which 547,200 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.2 percent or 499,321 patients have recovered, including 9,051 overnight.

The CM said that currently 40,001 patients were under treatment, of them 39,549 were in home isolation, 43 at isolation centers and 409 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 368 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,952 new cases, 1,125 have been detected from Karachi, including 347 from Malir, 272 East, 219 West, 152 South, 100 Central, and 35 Korangi. Hyderabad has 410, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tharparkar 38 each, Dadu and Nausheroferoze 36 each, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 25 each, Badin 24, Sanghar and Sujawal 23 each, Matiari 20, Thatta 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 17, Jamshoro 14, Ghotki, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Kashmore 10 each, Umerkot 9, Shikarpur 8, Jacobabad 5 and Khairpur 3.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 35,588,164 vaccinations have been administered upto February 2nd, and added during the last 24 hours 537,073 vaccines were inoculated - in total 36,125,237 vaccines have administered which constituted 66.37 percent of the vaccine eligible population.