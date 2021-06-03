Covid-19 claims 92 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:11 AM

The Official figures show that 2028 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) Pakistan reported 92 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hors.

The Official figures showed that 2028 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the latest statistics, 51,523 tests were carried out in a single day while positive ratio remained 3.93 percent.

Total death toll from Covid has risen to 21022.

Meanwhile, the process of vaccination against Covid-19 is continuing smoothly and more than 7.953 million vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to initiate mass vaccination campaign under "whole of the nation approach" in collaboration with various public and private partners to achieve the objective.

Two separate session of NCOC with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair were held with owners of media houses, representatives of chambers of commerce and Pakistan Business Council.

The Forum in sequel to the National Coordination Committee meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on 31st May, made the decision to initiate mass vaccination campaign.

The Mass Vaccination Drive strategy focuses on motivation of public through effective media partnership, capacity building of existing vaccination infrastructure and uninterrupted supply of vaccine including indigenous production of PakVac started from June 1st by National Institute of Health.

The NCOC has set a target to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year.

The participants extended their whole hearted support to contribute in national mass vaccination campaign steered by the NCOC.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar highlighted that campaign is aimed at reducing the adverse effects of disease to provide a substantial flexibility to business community by removing restrictions.

