COVID-19 claims 92 more lives over last 24 hours in Pakistan

The Official statistics show that 2, 253 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Pakistan reported 92 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centere, 46,726 tests were conducted during the period and positivity ratio remained four point eight two per cent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 20, 400.