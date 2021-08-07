COVID-19 claims 95 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Pakistan reported 95 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 4, 720 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in in different areas during last 24 hours.

The positivity raton remained 8. 24 per cent.

The Data showed that 57, 233 tests were carried out at varioius centres across the country during last 24 hours.

In another tweet, NCOC said that 974, 720 people were injected vaccine and till now over 3 million people recieved their jabs across the country.