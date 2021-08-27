COVID-19 claims 95 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decides to open anti Covid vaccination for the youth in the age bracket of 17 to 18 from the 1st September.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2021) Pakistan reported 95 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The data shared by National Command and Operation centre showed that 4,016 new positive cases were reported in the country in a single day.

The statistics, 62,496 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained six point four two per cent. The death toll due to contagion has reached to 25, 415.

Earlier this week, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had decided to open anti Covid vaccination for the youth in the age bracket of seventeen to eighteen from the 1st September.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan shared the decisions of the NCOC at a media briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Minister for Planning said the students over the age of seventeen years will have to get one dose of vaccine by 15th of September and the second dose by 15th October in order to continue their studies at the educational institutions.

For those using the public transport including trains, metros and buses, will also have to get both the doses by 15th October in order to continue to avail these services.

For the domestic and international air travel, both doses of vaccine have been declared mandatory by 30th September. The same deadline has also been set for other sectors including shopping malls, hotels, guest houses and restaurants.

The Minister said thousands of vaccination centers have been established across the country with mobile vans also operating. He said the people should themselves vaccinated for their own safety and those of others.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that vaccination for those falling in the age brackets of fifteen to sixteen will also be opened.

He said a special vaccine will be administered to the immunocompromised people from the 1st September.