COVID-19 Claims 98 More Deaths In Pakistan Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:13 AM

The Official figures show that 5, 329 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) Pakistan reported 98 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 5, 329 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in different parts of the country during the said period. The death toll from the pandemic reached to 15,124 whereas number of active cases of infections was 66,994 in the country.

The positivity ratio stands at 1067 percent.

Vaccination was being carried out across the country and now the youngsters can also approach any centre for registration and vaccination. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said earlier that total vaccinations carried out so far crossed one million.

He had said more than seventy-six thousand vaccinations were carried out yesterday.

Asad Umar said the total number of people registered so far for anti Covid vaccination is now over two million. He asked the people aged above fifty to get themselves registered for the vaccination. Asad Umar said increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and strong enforcement of SOPs have started showing their effect.

The Minister for Planning said initial signs of positivity are slowing. He however, said that due to momentum of last two weeks, patients on critical care and mortality will stay at high levels for some time. He asked the people to continue to follow SOPs.

