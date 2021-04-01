UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 98 More Lives In Pakistan Over Last 24 Hours

The Official figures show that the death toll with latest causalities has reached 14, 530.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March April 1st, 2021) Pakistan reported 98 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 4, 974 new cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan during last 24 hours.

National Command and Operation Center said that death toll from the pandemic reached to14,530, with the latest casualties.

There were 53, 127 active cases of the COVID-19 whereas 605, 274 patients fully recovered from the infection.

Total 50,055 tests for the disease were conducting during the same period.

