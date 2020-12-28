COVID-19 claims another 21 lives; 482 new cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 21 lives during the last 24 hours while 482 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said that the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 136,147 while the total deaths were recorded as 3,921 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 260 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 23 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Chakwal, 9 in Jehlum, 8 in Gujranwala, 1 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Sialkot, 6 in Gujrat, 47 in Faisalabad, 3 in Toba Tek Singh, 5 in Jhang, 2 in Chiniot, 10 in Sargodha, 17 in Mianwali, 7 in Khoshab, 18 in Bhakkar, 13 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 20 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Rajanpur, 3 in Okara and 2 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 2,398,964 tests for COVID-19 while 122,280 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,264 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 463 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 649 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 340 ventilators were in use while 309 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,778 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.