COVID-19 claims another 27 lives in Punjab

LAHORE, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :-:The death toll, due to coronavirus reached 1871 in Punjab after another 27 corona patients lost lives during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday morning, 1020 new cases were reported in the province and the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 81,317 with total recoveries of 44,671 during the same period.

As many as 442 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 10 in Sheikhupura, 114 in Rawalpindi,9 in Jehlum, 2 in Attock, 2 in Chakwal, 22 in Gujranwala, 15 in Sialkot, 60 in Gujrat, 7 in Mandi Bahauddin, 53 in Multan,13 in Muzaffargarh, 61 in Vehari, 48 in Faisalabad, 1 in Chiniot, 10 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang, 9 in Rahim Yar Khan, 6 in Sargodha,1 in Khoshab, 10 in Mianwali, 12 in Bahawalnagar, 30 in Bahawalpur, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Okara, 3 in Khanewal, 36 in Bhakkar, 15 in Sahiwal, 1 in Rajanpur and 2 in Pakpattan districts during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 533,040 coronavirustests.