UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Another 27 Lives In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

COVID-19 claims another 27 lives in Punjab

LAHORE, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :-:The death toll, due to coronavirus reached 1871 in Punjab after another 27 corona patients lost lives during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday morning, 1020 new cases were reported in the province and the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 81,317 with total recoveries of 44,671 during the same period.

As many as 442 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 10 in Sheikhupura, 114 in Rawalpindi,9 in Jehlum, 2 in Attock, 2 in Chakwal, 22 in Gujranwala, 15 in Sialkot, 60 in Gujrat, 7 in Mandi Bahauddin, 53 in Multan,13 in Muzaffargarh, 61 in Vehari, 48 in Faisalabad, 1 in Chiniot, 10 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang, 9 in Rahim Yar Khan, 6 in Sargodha,1 in Khoshab, 10 in Mianwali, 12 in Bahawalnagar, 30 in Bahawalpur, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Okara, 3 in Khanewal, 36 in Bhakkar, 15 in Sahiwal, 1 in Rajanpur and 2 in Pakpattan districts during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 533,040 coronavirustests.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues Decree on Tourism and Antiquities ..

17 minutes ago

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

3 hours ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

3 hours ago

China launches space-observation satellite

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.