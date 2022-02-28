UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims Another Life, 262 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Covid-19 claims another life, 262 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Another patient lost to coronavirus while 262 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that 155 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 23 in Rawalpindi, 12 in Bahawalpur, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 9 in Bahawalnagar, 6 each in Sialkot and Multan, 5 each in Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan, 4 each in Sahiwal, Sheikhupura and Vehari and 3 in Nankana Sahib.

The Secretary said that death toll reached 13,497 and total cases were recorded 501,415 while recoveries 480,930.

He said that currently 6,988 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 17,235 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.

109 million tests had so far been conducted.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the province was recorded as 1.5 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 2.8 percent, Rawalpindi 302, Faisalabad 0.6 percent, Multan 0.6 percent and Gujranwala 0.2 percent.

Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people over the age of 12 year should bet themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona. He said that coronavirusvaccination were available in all vaccination centers. During the first phase of campaign Reach EveryDoor (RED), the health department vaccinated more than 14 million people of the province, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Nankana Sahib Vehari All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on â€œSensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on â€œSensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

5 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

14 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

54 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

1 hour ago
 NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>