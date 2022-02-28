Covid-19 claims another life, 262 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Another patient lost to coronavirus while 262 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that 155 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 23 in Rawalpindi, 12 in Bahawalpur, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 9 in Bahawalnagar, 6 each in Sialkot and Multan, 5 each in Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan, 4 each in Sahiwal, Sheikhupura and Vehari and 3 in Nankana Sahib.

The Secretary said that death toll reached 13,497 and total cases were recorded 501,415 while recoveries 480,930.

He said that currently 6,988 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 17,235 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.

109 million tests had so far been conducted.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the province was recorded as 1.5 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 2.8 percent, Rawalpindi 302, Faisalabad 0.6 percent, Multan 0.6 percent and Gujranwala 0.2 percent.

Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people over the age of 12 year should bet themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona. He said that coronavirusvaccination were available in all vaccination centers. During the first phase of campaign Reach EveryDoor (RED), the health department vaccinated more than 14 million people of the province, he added.