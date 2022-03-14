COVID-19 claims another life, 5 new infections in 24 hours

One more patient had died while five others were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,400 in the Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :One more patient had died while five others were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,400 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, among the new patients, two belonged to the Rawal town and Rawalpindi Cantonment area and one from Gujjar Khan.

"Presently, eight patients are admitted to three health facilities, including five in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in the Bilal Hospital." The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, one stable and five on double oxygen support.

As many as 5,681,924 people, including 44,670 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, it informed.

District Health Authority added that 44,977 patients had been discharged after recovery out of total tested positives so far, adding 92 were quarantined, including85 homes and seven isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,800 samples were collected, out of which 875 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent.