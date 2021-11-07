COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi ,11 new cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The Corona virus claimed another life while 11 new cases were reported during last 24 hours raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,055 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, the total infected cases included 36,065 from Rawalpindi and 2990 from other parts of the districts.

Among the new cases, the report said six belonged to Potohar town, three from Rawal town, while one each case has reported from Attock and Taxila.

"Currently 18 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting ten in Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 37,746 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,764 with Rawalpindi and 2983 from other districts.

The report informed that 176 persons were quarantined, including 91 at home and 85 in the isolation centres. The report further updated that 3,268,843 people, including 43,862 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.91 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.