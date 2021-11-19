UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Another Life In Rawalpindi, 15 New Infections In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:40 PM

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 15 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Fifteen more tested positive of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,176 in the district, while one lost his battle of life against the fatal disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 36,172 from Rawalpindi and 3004 from other districts.

Among the new patients, three belonged to Taxila, two each from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, Potohar town and Rawal town, while one each case has arrived from Gujar Khan, Kahutta, Kallar Syeda, Khushab, Mianwali and Attock.

"Presently 23 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting eight each in Institute of Urology and Fauji foundation hospital, six in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,860 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,865 with Rawalpindi and 2995 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 172 were quarantined, including 88 at home and 84 in the isolation centres. The report further said that 3,577,144 people, including 43,933 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Khushab Mianwali Attock Gujar Khan Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries ..

UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

10 minutes ago
 Ambassador Moin meets with China's MFA External Se ..

Ambassador Moin meets with China's MFA External Security Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports 6,380 new COVID-19 infections, 55 ..

Malaysia reports 6,380 new COVID-19 infections, 55 new deaths

1 minute ago
 Putin Invited to Opening Ceremony of Beijing Olymp ..

Putin Invited to Opening Ceremony of Beijing Olympics - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Ugandan Police Kill 5 Terrorist Suspects, Arrest 2 ..

Ugandan Police Kill 5 Terrorist Suspects, Arrest 21 in Operations After Kampala ..

1 minute ago
 France's Top Diplomat Accuses Belarusian Leader of ..

France's Top Diplomat Accuses Belarusian Leader of Hostage-Taking Amid Migration ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.