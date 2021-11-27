UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Another Life In Rawalpindi, 16 New Infections In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:37 PM

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 16 new infections in 24 hours

One more patient had died while 16 others were diagnosed with fatal corona-virus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,255 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient had died while 16 others were diagnosed with fatal corona-virus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,255 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, the total infected cases included 36,241 from Rawalpindi and 3014 from other districts.

Among the new patients, five cases were reported from Rawal town, three from Gujar Khan, two each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town, while one each case has arrived from Kahutta, Taxila, Attock and Islamabad.

"Presently 24 confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, counting eight in Fauji foundation hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, six in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two in Bilal hospital and one in Attock hospital," the report said.

The district health authority updated that 37,920 patients had been discharged after recovery including 34,916 within Rawalpindi and 3004 from outside districts.

In addition, the report informed that 197 were quarantined, including 101 at homes and 96 in the isolation centers. The report said that 3,646,656 people, including 43,935 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.16 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.

