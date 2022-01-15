COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 114 new infections during last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :One more patient of coronavirus had died while 114 others were tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 40,156 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, among the new patients, 35 belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 27 from Rawal town, 21 from Potohar town, 15 from Gujjar Khan, nine from Taxila, two from Islamabad, and one of each case has arrived from Chakwal, AJK, Murree, Kotli sattian and Kallar Syeda.

"Presently, 40 patients are admitted into six health facilities, including 16 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, ten each in the Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two in Attock Hospital and one in the District Headquarters Hospital.

The report updated that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, nine stable and 27 on double oxygen support.

As many as 4,753,825 people, including 44,562 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

The district health authority added that 38,401 patients had been discharged after recovery out of total tested positives so far, adding 530 were quarantined, including 490 at homes and 40 in the isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,504 samples were collected, out of which 1,390 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.58 per cent.