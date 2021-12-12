UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Another Life In Rawalpindi, Eight New Infections In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, eight new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :One more patient had died while eight others were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,420 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 36,391 from Rawalpindi and 3029 from other districts. Among the new patients, two of each case were reported from Potohar town, Rawalpindi Cantonment and Murree, while each case arrived from Taxila and Rawal town.

"Presently 21 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting eight each in Fauji foundation hospital and Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one in Holy Family hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 38,076 patients had been discharged after recovery, 35,058 with Rawalpindi and 3018 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 124 were quarantined, including 102 at homes and 22 in the isolation centres.

The report further said that 3,898,269 people, including 44,255 health workers, had jabbed themselves againstthe lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.55 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.

