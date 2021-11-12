COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, nine new infections in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Nine more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,095 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 36,099 from Rawalpindi and 2996 from other districts.

Among the new cases, three belonged to Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, while one each case has arrived from Potohar town, Kallar Syeda, Gujrat and Attock. "Presently 19 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting eight in Institute of Urology, five each in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital," the report said.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that 37,793 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,805 with Rawalpindi and 2988 from outside districts.

The report informed that 163 were quarantined, including 87 at home and 76 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 3,495,770 people, including 43,905 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.