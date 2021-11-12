UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Another Life In Rawalpindi, Nine New Infections In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:08 PM

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, nine new infections in 24 hours

Nine more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,095 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Nine more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,095 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 36,099 from Rawalpindi and 2996 from other districts.

Among the new cases, three belonged to Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, while one each case has arrived from Potohar town, Kallar Syeda, Gujrat and Attock. "Presently 19 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting eight in Institute of Urology, five each in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital," the report said.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that 37,793 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,805 with Rawalpindi and 2988 from outside districts.

The report informed that 163 were quarantined, including 87 at home and 76 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 3,495,770 people, including 43,905 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Gujrat Rawalpindi Attock March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian GDP Growth May Reach 4.7% in 2021 - Putin

Russian GDP Growth May Reach 4.7% in 2021 - Putin

1 minute ago
 Qatar Agrees to Act as Diplomatic Representative o ..

Qatar Agrees to Act as Diplomatic Representative of US in Afghanistan - Reports

1 minute ago
 Kissan Card launched in Upper Chitral

Kissan Card launched in Upper Chitral

1 minute ago
 Health leadership gathered to deliberate on health ..

Health leadership gathered to deliberate on health reforms

5 minutes ago
 Trader's issues to be resolved on priority: Addl I ..

Trader's issues to be resolved on priority: Addl IGP

5 minutes ago
 Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social ..

Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences starts at Islamia Un ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.